Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.58.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $24.52 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $675.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 4.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

