Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 405.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

