Glassman Wealth Services Buys New Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of ARKF stock opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

