Glassman Wealth Services Has $57,000 Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $91.35 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $66.22 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.71. The firm has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.