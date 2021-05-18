Glassman Wealth Services Sells 1,743 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,397 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the airline’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,687 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. 44.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

