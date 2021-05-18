Glassman Wealth Services Takes $38,000 Position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYNE. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $533,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,311,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,988,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $3,670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VYNE stock opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.92. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $186.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. VYNE Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE).

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.