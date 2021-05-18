GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 on July 8th

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.6367 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

GlaxoSmithKline has decreased its dividend by 1.3% over the last three years. GlaxoSmithKline has a dividend payout ratio of 77.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.5%.

NYSE GSK opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average is $36.78.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. Research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

