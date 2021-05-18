Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.30

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.30 and traded as high as $5.19. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 119,107 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a market cap of $630.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.57 million for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 42.17% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood in the first quarter valued at about $774,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 324,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period.

About Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.