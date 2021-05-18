Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.21. Global Medical REIT reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $869.35 million, a PE ratio of -89.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Read More: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.