Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.21. Global Medical REIT reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $869.35 million, a PE ratio of -89.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

