Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.36

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.36, but opened at $1.33. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 56,959 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 0.44.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 98.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

