Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $243.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $240.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GLOB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.50.

GLOB stock opened at $212.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.72 and a beta of 1.24. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Globant will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,096,000 after purchasing an additional 530,672 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Globant by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Globant by 460.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,944 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Globant by 26.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

