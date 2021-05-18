Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises about 0.9% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.67. The stock had a trading volume of 14,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,346. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.64 and its 200 day moving average is $127.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,166,751. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

