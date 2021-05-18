Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,990 shares during the period. Omega Healthcare Investors makes up 1.0% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $10,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 502,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after buying an additional 305,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $36.57. 40,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,593. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.