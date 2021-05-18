Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,072 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of GATX worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $2,843,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,945,543.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $44,446.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,028 shares in the company, valued at $595,385.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,329 shares of company stock worth $6,815,526. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GATX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

GATX traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.04. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $106.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

