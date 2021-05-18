Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Benchmark

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) had its target price cut by Benchmark from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 71.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

Shares of GNOG opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNOG. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $25,056,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,048,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 135.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 652,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 374,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.