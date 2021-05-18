Gourmet Galaxy Market Capitalization Reaches $6.76 Million (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 18th. During the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 40.2% lower against the dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $6.76 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00004488 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

