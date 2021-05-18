GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.70

GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.70 and traded as high as $16.60. GP Strategies shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 48,399 shares trading hands.

GPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barrington Research increased their price target on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised GP Strategies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $286.99 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that GP Strategies Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 296.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in GP Strategies during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in GP Strategies by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Company Profile (NYSE:GPX)

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

