Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

GRCL stock opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $33.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76.

GRCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gracell Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

