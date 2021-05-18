Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 52.50 ($0.69). The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,354. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 54.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.71. The stock has a market cap of £192.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 18.56 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 72.90 ($0.95).

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, insider Ryan Ellson bought 3,434 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £2,850.22 ($3,723.83).

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.