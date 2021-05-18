Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) dropped 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80. Approximately 286,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,386,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

GTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$0.70 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.15 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Gran Tierra Energy to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.20 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of C$289.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.33.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$84.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

