Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80. 286,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,386,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.15 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.20 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Gran Tierra Energy to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$0.70 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$289.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.71.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$84.45 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

