Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) received a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.80 ($30.35) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.43 ($28.74).

Shares of Grand City Properties stock opened at €21.96 ($25.84) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a one year high of €20.14 ($23.69). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €22.09 and its 200 day moving average is €20.95.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

