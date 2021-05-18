Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$89.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$89.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$87.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$87.31.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE GRT.UN opened at C$79.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$78.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$76.79. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$64.38 and a 52-week high of C$81.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.