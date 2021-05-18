Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $334,000 Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $163.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.26. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 132.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $116.78 and a twelve month high of $168.52.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The company had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

