Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $271,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,031 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 81,634 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.40.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $123.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

