Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $317,000 in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,285,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,023,000 after buying an additional 248,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,429,000 after buying an additional 241,076 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,428.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 220,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after buying an additional 206,237 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 142,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $3,865,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.39.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $600.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 174.42%.

Several research firms have commented on SCHN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $58,139.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,237,944.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $878,941.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,940,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

