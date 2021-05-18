Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in APA by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 212,256 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of APA by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Truist downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on APA in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.36.

Shares of APA opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35. APA Co. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 4.87.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

