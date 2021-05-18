Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in CMS Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 60,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in CMS Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 82,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in CMS Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $62.98 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.15.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

