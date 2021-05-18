Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 12,636 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 91.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,636 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Churchill Downs by 18.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Churchill Downs by 1.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Churchill Downs by 4.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 604,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,445,000 after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total value of $614,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $194.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.92 and its 200 day moving average is $207.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $106.00 and a one year high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.50.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

