Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 282 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 3.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.67.

Proto Labs stock opened at $94.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.08 and its 200 day moving average is $145.61. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.85 and a 52-week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

