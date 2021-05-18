Grin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.71 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $50.03 million and approximately $9.71 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001598 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,636.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.15 or 0.07834017 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,078.43 or 0.02529357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $292.95 or 0.00687087 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.00204379 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.32 or 0.00786452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.48 or 0.00678960 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $248.18 or 0.00582095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006690 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 73,457,460 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

