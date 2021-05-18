Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Underperform

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Simec from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

SIM opened at $21.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98. Grupo Simec has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.