GSB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,065,000 after buying an additional 1,921,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,454,000 after buying an additional 230,042 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,960,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,109,000 after buying an additional 69,731 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $118,101,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,237,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,693,000 after buying an additional 82,610 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $83.26 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

