GSB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $129.80 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

