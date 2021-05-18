GSB Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 194,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Clean Energy Fuels at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $57,672.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 657,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,147,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $2,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,682 shares of company stock worth $3,306,541. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 2.02.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

