Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

NASDAQ GH opened at $112.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.71. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -58.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $792,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,595.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $71,064.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

