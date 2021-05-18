Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.18.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.13 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $2,151,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $25,259,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $839,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,013 shares of company stock valued at $9,100,126. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.