Hamilton E. James Sells 70,175 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 70,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $6,145,224.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,613,338.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.09. 3,025,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.33 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.51. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $91.41.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 78,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 926,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,053,000 after acquiring an additional 38,498 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 81.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,779,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.