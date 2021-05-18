Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HBI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

NYSE:HBI opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

