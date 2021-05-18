Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, January 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Hannover Rück from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannover Rück from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.00.

OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $88.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.93. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $71.85 and a 12-month high of $97.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.974 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

