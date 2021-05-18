HARD Protocol Price Tops $1.11 on Major Exchanges (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $71.01 million and $8.53 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00094044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.51 or 0.00395497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.14 or 0.00233976 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005024 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.14 or 0.01370496 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00047756 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,750,000 coins. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

