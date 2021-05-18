Harvest Finance 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.59 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for $120.45 or 0.00265873 BTC on major exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $67.11 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00019746 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001561 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000894 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 587,194 coins and its circulating supply is 557,171 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

