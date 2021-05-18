Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading 27.4% Lower Over Last Week

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for about $118.99 or 0.00289587 BTC on popular exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $66.80 million and $919,672.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00019930 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001641 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000848 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 592,446 coins and its circulating supply is 561,373 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.