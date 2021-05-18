Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $385.55 million.

HRVSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $2.10 to $3.70 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Harvest Health & Recreation from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Harvest Health & Recreation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of HRVSF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 364,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,508. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. Harvest Health & Recreation has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medicinal cannabis company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

About Harvest Health & Recreation

Harvest Health and Recreation, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, processes, sells, and retails inhalable, ingestible, and topical cannabis products in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil products; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the Avenue, CBX SCIENCES, EVOLAB, ALCHEMY, CHROMA, CO2LORS, GOODSUN, MODERN FLOWER, and ROLL ONE brand names.

