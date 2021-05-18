Hathor Trading 24.6% Lower Over Last Week (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Hathor has a total market cap of $164.76 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hathor has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002107 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00096909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00388465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.70 or 0.00235243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005025 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $598.19 or 0.01383631 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00047135 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.