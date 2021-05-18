Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries has increased its dividend by 6.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 73.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.7%.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. Research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

