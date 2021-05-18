HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.65. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.12.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. Research analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,717,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 97,647 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 256,300 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

