Head to Head Comparison: Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) and NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NovoCure and Penumbra’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure $351.32 million 51.51 -$7.23 million ($0.07) -2,500.00 Penumbra $547.41 million 15.66 $48.46 million $0.98 239.80

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than NovoCure. NovoCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penumbra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

NovoCure has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penumbra has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NovoCure and Penumbra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure 4.26% 7.40% 3.94% Penumbra -1.79% -0.12% -0.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NovoCure and Penumbra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure 1 4 4 0 2.33 Penumbra 0 2 3 0 2.60

NovoCure presently has a consensus price target of $195.71, suggesting a potential upside of 11.84%. Penumbra has a consensus price target of $309.17, suggesting a potential upside of 31.56%. Given Penumbra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Penumbra is more favorable than NovoCure.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.1% of NovoCure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Penumbra shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of NovoCure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Penumbra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma. It is also developing products for brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, gastric cancer, ovarian cancer, liver cancer, and mesothelioma. The company markets its products in the European Union, Japan, and internationally. It has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with MSD to evaluate tumor treating fields together with KEYTRUDA, an anti-PD-1 therapy; and a strategic alliance with the NYU Grossman School of Medicine's Department of Radiation Oncology that provides a framework for preclinical and clinical development projects studying Tumor Treating Fields. NovoCure Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands. It also provides neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device brand; immersive virtual reality and display system that displays and tracks upper-extremity rehabilitation exercises under the REAL Immersive System brand name; aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for vascular applications under the Indigo System brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the Ruby Coil and Ruby LP brand names. In addition, the company offers microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the LANTERN brand; and detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) brand name, as well as a complementary device for use with Ruby Coil and POD for vessel occlusion under the Packing Coil and POD Packing Coil brands. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors. Penumbra, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

