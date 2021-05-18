Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.16 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will announce $129.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $126.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust posted sales of $123.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year sales of $524.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $505.66 million to $545.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $551.82 million, with estimates ranging from $518.09 million to $596.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

HR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,053. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $34.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.63%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 447.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after purchasing an additional 468,083 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 42,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

