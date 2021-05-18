Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HTLD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heartland Express from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.43.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $18.71 on Monday. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,088,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,407,000 after acquiring an additional 128,982 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at $20,884,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 550.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after acquiring an additional 826,017 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after acquiring an additional 59,224 shares during the period. 57.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

